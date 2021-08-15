Australia's Victoria reports 22 locally acquired cases, down from 25 a day earlier

The trends in Australia aren't great

Eamonn is wondering around Melbourne this week on vacation but he's limited by lockdowns.





I believe that the countries trying the total suppression strategy on covid are fighting a losing battle. The situation is NSW isn't going to come under control any time soon so it will either be local lockdowns until vaccinations are higher or some other strategy shift.



For now, AUD remains near the lowest since December and isn't show much enthusiasm at the moment.





It's flat on the day so far at 0.7369.