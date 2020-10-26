Australia's Victoria state premier says outbreak is now under control, time to open up the economy

Comments by Victoria state premier, Daniel Andrews





All retail can open from 11.59pm local time on Tuesday

Australia's Victoria state has today recorded zero new coronavirus cases for the first time since Melbourne went into lockdown some 111 days ago. It is the first time since June that no cases have been reported after having succumbed to a second wave since July.





The mass reopening and (hopefully) controlled virus situation will at least help economic prospects and lessen the burden on the RBA - though they are expected to announce further easing at their next monetary policy meeting on 3 November.