Austria confirms to enter into nationwide lockdown starting from Monday

Austria to also impose compulsory vaccinations starting from February

This comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country as it threatens to overwhelm medical capacity. This will be the fourth nationwide lockdown imposed in Austria.









Well, this is how it all starts. It just takes one country to be bold enough to start things up and there might be others to follow suit. Germany is next on the radar and health minister Jens Spahn has said earlier that a lockdown cannot be ruled out at this point.