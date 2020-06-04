Austria reportedly may open borders with Italy on a regional basis from 15 June

Austria had yesterday announced that there will be no border checks for entry into the country starting from today

The Austrian foreign minister did however say that Italy is exempt from the decision, and will consider possibility of allowing entry from Italian regions where infection figures are low - but the evaluation will only take place some time next week.





But Corriere della Sera is reporting that this could be implemented as soon as 15 June.





All of this ties back to the further reopening of borders between countries in the European region and it will be interesting to see how this will all play out, in terms of tourist travel for the summer as well as coronavirus developments in the coming weeks/months.