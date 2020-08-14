Austria reports 282 new coronavirus cases, highest daily count since April

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
RBA Gov Lowe says intervention to lower the AUD would not be successful
-
ANZ in NZ says downside risks are coming to fruition, chance of negative cash rate 'rapidly increasing'
-
RBA Gov Lowe says he would like the AUD lower, but its not overvalued
-
PBOC says it will conduct an MLF operation on Monday
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.9405 (vs. yesterday at 6.9429)