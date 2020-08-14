Austria reports 282 new coronavirus cases, highest daily count since April

Fears of a second wave of infections are growing across Europe





The Austrian government has come out to say that they are now contemplating if travel warnings are needed once again to stem the rise in new cases in the country. For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus





For now, most countries are still playing down the overall virus situation to try and not let it dampen economic sentiment. But eventually, the health crisis and virus fears will play catch up at some point so there is that to consider if the situation worsens.





The 282 cases reported today is the highest daily count since 11 April, and adds to growing concerns about a second wave of infections growing across Europe.