Austria reports record of 1,209 daily coronavirus infections

The case of pandemic fatigue is building across the globe

In Europe so far today, we're seeing record daily cases in Poland, Czech Republic, Ukraine, and Bulgaria. This adds to record daily figures in France, Netherlands, Romania, and Slovenia yesterday.





Meanwhile, the daily case counts are also rising rapidly in Germany and Spain.

Elsewhere, Argentina, Iran, and Mexico also posted a record rise in daily virus cases this week. And in Asia, we see the likes of Indonesia and Malaysia also posting a record daily increase in cases in the past 24 hours as well.





In part, the world is slowly starting to 'accept' the virus as part of our day-to-day lives. But as long as there is the threat of tighter restrictions to be introduced and a continued setback to global travel, we're still some way off a proper economic recovery.



