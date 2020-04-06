Austria says general lockdown measures will be extended until the end of April

Comments by Austrian chancellor, Sebastian Kurz

Aim is to let smaller shops reopen on 14 April

Aim for 1 May is to reopen all shops, shopping malls

Schools will remain closed until at least mid-May

Restaurants, hotels will reopen step by step from mid-May at the earliest

But a decision on that will come in late April

No events will be held until at least late June

Will also require face masks in public transport

I would argue that in most places across Europe, it will be a similar kind of "reopening" or easing of restrictive measures - just that the timeline will be different.





The improving trend is great but unless the case loads start to be reduced into the small hundreds, it is hard to imagine any quick restart of economic activity in most countries.





For some context, these are the coronavirus figures in Austria up until today:







