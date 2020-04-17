Austria says large events involving many people close together will remain banned until 31 August

Comments by Austrian vice chancellor, Werner Kogler

Museums, art performance spaces will be able to reopen by mid-May

Austria is among one of the more interesting test cases in Europe in terms of the reopening of its economy. They are relaxing restrictions at a rather modest pace so let's see if that will help to inject confidence in other countries to do the same.





