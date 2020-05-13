Austria says that border controls with Germany will be lifted by 15 June
This ties in to recommendations by the European CommissionGeneral border restrictions in Europe - including overseas entry - will be ending on 15 May, but some countries have chosen to extend these restrictions to the middle of next month as per the advise and recommendation by the European Commission.
The announcement above reflects that but there is a lack of consistency in the approach in the region, with Spain set to reopen the country to overseas entry but to impose a two-week quarantine on incoming travellers from 15 May to at least 24 May.
I don't think there is a right or wrong approach to this but I reckon it is important to be consistent as this could raise complications about the situation moving forward.