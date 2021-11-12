Austria set to impose lockdown for those not vaccinated against COVID-19

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The government is likely to decide on that this weekend

The nine provinces in the country will be participating in a video call with the government to agree on the measure in order to curb the surge of infections in the country:

Austria
Roughly 68% of the Austrian population has received one vaccine shot but that means there are still millions out there who are unvaccinated, in which the lockdown measures will apply - after having barred such persons from entering restaurants earlier this week.

Besides the surge of infections, Austrian authorities are fearing that medical capacity will be overwhelmed soon enough with ICU cases involving COVID-19 on the rise as well.

