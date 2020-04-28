Austrian health minister says social distancing measures will expire on 30 April

Austria sets its sights on moving out of lockdown this week

The health minister confirms that restrictive measures will expire at the end of the month as the country plans to reopen in a more meaningful way, allowing for schools and shopping malls to reopen over the coming weeks.

Austria has been reporting new daily cases in double digits for the last 10 days now - since 18 April - as the government looks to resume normalcy in the country.

