Austrian health minister sees start of third virus wave in the country

Europe looks set to battle another fresh wave of infections as the vaccine rollout is still taking time to sort itself out





This is going to be one of the bigger risk factors to watch out for in Europe and when it comes to ECB policy and how much they will be willing to go up against the bond market.





With the vaccine rollout progressing well in the US and UK, Europe risks getting left behind in the grand recovery towards 2H 2021 and a third wave of virus infections will just create another headache for policymakers to deal with in the months ahead.



