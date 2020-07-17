Austria's Kurz: Hope we'll get a solution this summit but if not, then at the next one
Comments by Austrian chancellor, Sebastian KurzSome added posturing as negotiations among EU leaders have already begun today, but I reckon we can only expect things to really get serious tomorrow.
ECB vice president de Guindos reaffirms a similar sentiment by saying that he expects lawmakers to reach an agreement "very soon" and in any case "before the end of July".
If talks today reach some impasse or further details need to be ironed out, EU leaders should be meeting on 27-28 July to try and finalise everything.