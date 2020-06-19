Austria's Kurz: Hopes that agreement on EU recovery fund can be found in July
Comments by Austrian chancellor, Sebastian Kurz
- But that will depend on the preparation
- We need to discuss which countries should profit most, what it should be used for
- Says that grants are only possible with certain conditions
Austria seems to still be maintaining some reservations about the proposal and it'll be interesting to see how talks today go. As mentioned earlier in the day, the more heated and intense debate on the proposal is likely to only take place next month.