Austria's Kurz says aims to show solidarity with Italy

Austrian chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, speaks to Bloomberg

Italy can't handle debt load without the EU







Considering the difficult times, you can understand why other member states may be leaning towards supporting the former rather than the latter.

But without such a measure being formally introduced, Italy will have to keep digging into the EU's pockets to try and counteract the fallout from the virus outbreak.





The latest is that they will bring another new package worth €55 billion - likely to see their overall budget deficit exceed 10% this year.





There are still two factions in the whole European debate about a solidarity fund, and they can be clearly defined by Italy and Germany.