Austria's Kurz: Will tighten lockdown again if virus numbers get worse

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by Austrian chancellor, Sebastian Kurz

  • Virus numbers are going in the right direction
ForexLive
Austria is one of the few countries in Europe to relax restrictions starting from today, after having outlined their plans last week here. I would imagine most places in Europe to adopt a similar proposal but with a different timeline depending on the case count.

Here is a look at the latest virus numbers from Austria up until yesterday:

Austria

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose