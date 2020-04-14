Austria's Kurz: Will tighten lockdown again if virus numbers get worse
Comments by Austrian chancellor, Sebastian Kurz
- Virus numbers are going in the right direction
Austria is one of the few countries in Europe to relax restrictions starting from today, after having outlined their plans last week here. I would imagine most places in Europe to adopt a similar proposal but with a different timeline depending on the case count.
Here is a look at the latest virus numbers from Austria up until yesterday: