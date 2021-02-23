Awaiting the PBOC yuan reference rate setting, offshore yuan rose with dovey Powell

Yesterday the People's Bank of China surprised the market with a stronger than was expected mid-rate setting for the onshore yuan, after a series of not so strong settings.

While we await today's mid-rate a recap of how the offshore yuan has moved in response to:

The market turns after Powell The USD lost ground, CNH a beneficiary amonght other currencies:













Yuan traders will be watching the PBPOC again today to see if the Bank nudges the yuan stronger again.