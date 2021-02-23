Awaiting the PBOC yuan reference rate setting, offshore yuan rose with dovey Powell

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Yesterday the  People's Bank of China surprised the market with a stronger than was expected mid-rate setting for the onshore yuan, after a series of not so strong settings.

While we await today's mid-rate a recap of how the offshore yuan has moved in response to:

The USD lost ground, CNH a beneficiary amonght other currencies:
Yesterday the  People's Bank of China surprised the market with a stronger than was expected mid-rate setting for the onshore yuan, after a series of not so strong settings.


Yuan traders will be watching the PBPOC again today to see if the Bank nudges the yuan stronger again. 

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose