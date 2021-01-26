AWS, Google, Robin Hood all having connection problems

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

According to Downdetector

Connectivity problems are being reported at Robin Hood, Google, AWS (maybe Amazon web service is the culprit). 

Downdetector is also now reporting outages for multiple services.  Are we still up?  Seems so, but it seems there are a number of sites which are experiencing problems today.  HMMMM.

Whether related or now, US stocks are now trading lower across the board with the:
  • S&P index -4.6 points or -0.12% at 3850.87
  • NASDAQ index -13.8 points or -0.10% at 13621.70
  • Dow -9 points or -0.03% at 30950.96
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose