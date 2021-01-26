AWS, Google, Robin Hood all having connection problems
According to DowndetectorConnectivity problems are being reported at Robin Hood, Google, AWS (maybe Amazon web service is the culprit).
Downdetector is also now reporting outages for multiple services. Are we still up? Seems so, but it seems there are a number of sites which are experiencing problems today. HMMMM.
Whether related or now, US stocks are now trading lower across the board with the:
- S&P index -4.6 points or -0.12% at 3850.87
- NASDAQ index -13.8 points or -0.10% at 13621.70
- Dow -9 points or -0.03% at 30950.96