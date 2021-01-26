AWS, Google, Robin Hood all having connection problems

According to Downdetector





Downdetector is also now reporting outages for multiple services . Are we still up? Seems so, but it seems there are a number of sites which are experiencing problems today. HMMMM.





Whether related or now, US stocks are now trading lower across the board with the:

S&P index -4.6 points or -0.12% at 3850.87



NASDAQ index -13.8 points or -0.10% at 13621.70



Dow -9 points or -0.03% at 30950.96

Connectivity problems are being reported at Robin Hood, Google, AWS (maybe Amazon web service is the culprit).