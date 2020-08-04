Axios: Reports Apple has serious interest in buying TikTok

Joins Microsoft

Axios is reporting that Apple has serious interest in buying TikTok. They now join Microsoft which was thought to be the likely purchaser.





However over the last 24 hours, Pres. Trump has said that the US government should get a fee for allowing the deal to go through. Microsoft shares today have moved lower and is extending the declines after this news. The price is currently down $4.52 or -2.10%. Meanwhile Apple shares have risen and currently trades up $6.35 or 1.46%.