‘Back Door’ capital outflows from China, record H1 high of $131 bn

Capital outflows through unofficial channels reports the Wall Street Journal

Prompted by the declining value of the yuan (getting money out of Chia before it falls further).





Journal highlighting China's "errors and omissions" line in its balance of payments

number represents the residual of the main BOP accounts registering trade and investment flows-in other words, capital that has somehow moved across China's borders without being documented.

In most countries, this line item is relatively small. In China, however, since 2014-when the yuan ended its decadelong trend of appreciation against the dollar-it has become persistently and mysteriously large and negative.

To a record 131 bn USD equivalent in H1 of 2019





Article is here for more, may be gated.

