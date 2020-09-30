Back to the debate ... FX ranges are still maintaining tight ranges

This debate, an unimpressive sight indeed.

Just a bicker fest - each shouting over each other, the moderator joining in with the shouting.





Nevertheless FX ranges stay tiny.





There is no further data releases to come from the Asian timezone so we can stick with the debate now. I'm not sure that is a good thing.





For those looking for market direction from the debate its safe to go and get a cup of tea or coffee based on the evidence so far.



























