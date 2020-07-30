Baden-Wuerttemberg July CPI +0.3% vs +0.8% y/y prior

Latest data released by Destatis - 30 July 2020

Prior +0.8%





In the bigger picture, the more subdued price pressures will continue to give the ECB more conviction to keep the stimulus tap flowing for a prolonged period.





This - alongside the other state readings earlier - all but reaffirms estimates that the national reading later will see a more subdued headline reading this month relative to that of June. The expectation for that is for a +0.1% y/y reading, the lowest since April 2016.