Baden Wuerttemberg March CPI +1.9% vs +1.4% y/y prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 30 March 2021

  • Prior +1.4%
It seems like the Saxony report is delayed once again this month but the latest from Baden Wuerttemberg reaffirms a similar trend to Germany's industrial state, North Rhine Westphalia, earlier in the day here.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose