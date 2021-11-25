Bailey: supply problems causing inflation should be temporary

Risk is that inflation expectations become embedded and we have a very tight labour market in the the UK.

Guidance is more hazardous to give in times of uncertainity

Impact of our guidance varies according to where markets are

Boundary between commentary and guidance is quite murky

Markets are wary of Bailey after he led rates markets to expect sooner rises in interest rates before the last BoE meeting. Once bitten, twice shy. Bailey even giving his own disclaimer in the comments. Quite right too!