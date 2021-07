The weekly Baker Hughes rig count data.

Oil rigs come in at 385 vs 387 last week



Gas rigs 103 vs 104 last week

Total rigs 488 vs 491 last week.





The US rig count data is well the pre-pandemic levels that were just above the 800 level. Despite the rise in oil prices from pandemic lows and the supply/demand imbalance on global re-opening, the US oil producers are reluctant to invest the capital in new oil rigs.