Baker Hughes oil rig count declines to the lowest level since February 2018
Total rig count 946 versus 950 estimate
The price of crude oil has moved from $56.06 to $56.19 currently. The low for the day came in at $55.68 while the high extended to $56.57. Oil rigs are at the lowest level since February 2018 (see chart below).
- Oil rigs 776 versus 776 estimate and 779 last week
- Gas rigs 169 versus 173 estimate and 174 last week
- Total rigs 946 versus 950 estimate. Last week 954
- Rig count has now been cut for the fourth week in a row