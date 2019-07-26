Baker Hughes oil rig count declines to the lowest level since February 2018

Total rig count 946 versus 950 estimate

Oil rigs 776 versus 776 estimate and 779 last week

Gas rigs 169 versus 173 estimate and 174 last week

Total rigs 946 versus 950 estimate. Last week 954

Rig count has now been cut for the fourth week in a row













The price of crude oil has moved from $56.06 to $56.19 currently. The low for the day came in at $55.68 while the high extended to $56.57. Oil rigs are at the lowest level since February 2018 (see chart below).