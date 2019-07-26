Baker Hughes oil rig count declines to the lowest level since February 2018

Total rig count 946 versus 950 estimate

  • Oil rigs 776 versus 776 estimate and 779 last week
  • Gas rigs 169 versus 173 estimate and 174 last week
  • Total rigs 946 versus 950 estimate. Last week 954
  • Rig count has now been cut for the fourth week in a row

The price of crude oil has moved from $56.06 to $56.19 currently. The low for the day came in at $55.68 while the high extended to $56.57. Oil rigs are at the lowest level since February 2018 (see chart below).

