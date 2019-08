Total rig count at 934 for the week

Total rigs 934 vs 940 estimate and 942 last week

Oil rigs 764 vs 768 estimate and 770 last week

Gas rigs 169 vs 171 last week

The price of crude oil is up nearly $2.00 today on follow through buying on the back of the Saudi's saying they will do all they can to get the price back up (+3.80% gain on the day).