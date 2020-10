Crude oil is trading at $37.42 just before the report

Oil rig count 189 vs. 183 last week



Gas rig count 74 vs. 75 last week



Total rig count 266 vs. 261 last week



A move to the upside in oil rigs and total rigs in the current week. Natural gas rigs did fall by 1. The price of crude oil futures are currently trading at $37.34 after the report.