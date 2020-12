Baker Hughes weekly rig count

Oil rig count 258 vs. 248 estimate. Last week to 46



Gas rig count 79 vs. 75 estimate. Last week 75



Total rig count 338 vs. 325 estimate. Last week 323



The oil rig count is the 11th the last 12 weeks. During the time the rig count 179 to 258 this week







Nevertheless, the number is still well below the March 2020 high of 683 (high for the year).