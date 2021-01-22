Baker Hughes oil rig count 289 vs. 289 estimate. Last week 287.

Oil rigs are up for the 9th consecutive week

The weekly Baker Hughes rig counts have been released with:
  • Oil rigs 289 vs. 287 last week
  • Gas rigs 88 vs. 85 last week
  • Total rigs 378 vs. 373 last week
The price of WTI crude oil futures was trading at $52.38 just before the release. The price is currently at $52.30.

Although oil rig counts are up for the 9th consecutive week, it still is well below the 2020 highs which were up near 683.

