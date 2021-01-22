Baker Hughes oil rig count 289 vs. 289 estimate. Last week 287.
Oil rigs are up for the 9th consecutive weekThe weekly Baker Hughes rig counts have been released with:
- Oil rigs 289 vs. 287 last week
- Gas rigs 88 vs. 85 last week
- Total rigs 378 vs. 373 last week
The price of WTI crude oil futures was trading at $52.38 just before the release. The price is currently at $52.30.
Although oil rig counts are up for the 9th consecutive week, it still is well below the 2020 highs which were up near 683.