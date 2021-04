Weekly Baker Hughes rig count

The weekly Baker Hughes rig count numbers are out for the current week:



oil rigs 343 versus 344 last week



gas rigs 94 versus 94 last week



total rigs 438 versus 439 last week



Not much change for the rig count.







WTI crude oil futures is trading at $61.75, up $0.31 or 0.5%. The high price reached $62.43. The low price extended to $61.25