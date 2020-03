Baker Hughes rig count for the week of March 6, 2020

oil rigs 682 versus 678 last week. Estimate 677



gas rigs 109 versus 110 last week. Estimate 108



total rigs 793 versus 790 last week. Estimate 787







The focus today is on the failed OPEC+ meeting. That, and the weak stocks and tumbling yields (on global growth concerns) are driving the price of oil.

The price of crude oil futures are trading at $42.36 ahead of the report.