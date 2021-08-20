Baker Hughes oil rig count up eight at 405.

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Total rigs up three at 503. Crude oil remains down over one dollar today for the seventh consecutive decline

The Baker Hughes rig count show:
  • Oil rigs +8 to 405
  • Gas,  -5 to 97
  • Total Rigs, +3 to 503
The price of crude oil remains down $1.08 or -1.69% at $62.54. Barring a rally into the close, a lower close will be the seventh day in a row.

Since the last high on July 19, the price is down -19.3% (to today's low). The move down over the last 7 days has seen the price move down -10.7%.

