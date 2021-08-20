Baker Hughes oil rig count up eight at 405.

Oil rigs +8 to 405



Gas, -5 to 97

Total Rigs, +3 to 503

The price of crude oil remains down $1.08 or -1.69% at $62.54. Barring a rally into the close, a lower close will be the seventh day in a row.







Since the last high on July 19, the price is down -19.3% (to today's low). The move down over the last 7 days has seen the price move down -10.7%.









