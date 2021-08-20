Baker Hughes oil rig count up eight at 405.
Total rigs up three at 503. Crude oil remains down over one dollar today for the seventh consecutive declineThe Baker Hughes rig count show:
- Oil rigs +8 to 405
- Gas, -5 to 97
- Total Rigs, +3 to 503
The price of crude oil remains down $1.08 or -1.69% at $62.54. Barring a rally into the close, a lower close will be the seventh day in a row.
Since the last high on July 19, the price is down -19.3% (to today's low). The move down over the last 7 days has seen the price move down -10.7%.