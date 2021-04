Gas rigs 94 versus 93 last week

The weekly rig count from Baker Hughes is being released with gains in gas and oil.

Oil rigs 344 versus 337 last week

Gas rigs 94 versus 93 last week

Total rigs 439 versus 432 last week

WTI crude oil futures are trading at $63.22. That's down $0.24 or -0.38%. The rig count had little impact on the price.