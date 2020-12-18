Baker Hughes oil rig counts rise to 263 from 258 last week

Weekly Baker Hughes rig count

oil rig count 263 vs. 258 last week. Oil rig counts have moved from 231 to 263 over the last 5 weeks. They have been up and 13 of the last 14 weeks



gas rig count 81 vs. 79 last week



total rig count 346 vs. 338 last week



The price of WTI crude oil futures are up $0.57 or 1.18% at $48.93. The high price reached $49.18. The low prices down at $48.10.







Below is a graph of the oil rig count. Although rising off the August low, the rig count remains well below the 2020 high.









