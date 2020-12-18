Baker Hughes oil rig counts rise to 263 from 258 last week

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Weekly Baker Hughes rig count

  • oil rig count 263 vs. 258 last week.  Oil rig counts have moved from 231 to 263 over the last 5 weeks. They have been up and 13 of the last 14 weeks 
  • gas rig count 81 vs. 79 last week
  • total rig count 346 vs. 338 last week
The price of WTI crude oil futures are up $0.57 or 1.18% at $48.93. The high price reached $49.18. The low prices down at $48.10.

Below is a graph of the oil rig count.  Although rising off the August low, the rig count remains well below the 2020 high.

Baker Hughes oil rig counts
