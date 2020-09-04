Baker Hughes oil rigs 181 vs. 180 last week

Weekly Baker Hughes rig count data

oil rigs 181 vs. 180 last week. Estimate 179



gas rigs 72 vs. 72 last week



oil rigs 181 vs. 180 last week. Estimate 179

gas rigs 72 vs. 72 last week

total rigs 256 vs. 254 last week. Estimate 252 The oil rig count continues to scrape along near 2009 bottoms.







Take a look at the price of crude oil, it is currently trading down $1.65 at $39.71. That is near the low price of $39.63.





Technically, the price fell below its 50 day moving average yesterday (white line currently at $41.60). The pair had stayed above that moving average line since May 18. The next target comes in at the July 30 low at $39. Below that is its 100 day moving average at $37.55.









