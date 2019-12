Baker Hughes rig count for the week of December 20, 2019

Total rig count 813 versus 799 last week



Oil rig count 685 versus 667 last week



Gas rig count 125 versus 129 last week



A big jump in the oil rigs and in total rigs for the week.





The higher prices recently (crude oil has been trading above $60) seems to have kick started the weekly rig count.