Baker Hughes rig count for the week of April 9, 2021

Oil rigs 337 versus 337 last week. Lower than the estimate of 343

Gas rigs 93 versus 91 last week

Total rigs 432 versus 430 last week

The price of crude oil futures are trading down $0.15 or -0.25% at $59.45. The high for the day reached $59.95. The low was at $59.10. The price remains in the middle of that range.