weekly Baker Hughes rig counts

Oil rigs 713 versus 714 estimate. Down from last week 719

Gas rigs 146 versus 147 estimate. Down from last week 148

Total rigs 860 versus 863 estimate. Down from last week 868

The price of crude oil is down $0.72 or -1.29% at $55.68 today. The range for the day has been up to $56.76, while the low fell to $54.75.