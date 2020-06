Baker Hughes rig count down for the 13th week in a row

The Baker Hughes is out for the current week :

oil rig count fell to 206 from 222 last week. The estimate was for 212

gas rigs 76 vs. and 77 last week. The estimate was 75



total rig count falls to 284 from 301 last week. The estimate was for 289







The low 4 oil rigs from 2009 reached 179. At 206 were within sniffing distance of that most recent swing low.