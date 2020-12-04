Baker Hughes oil rigs rise to 246 from 241 last week

The numbers are showing:

total rigs 323 vs. 320 last week



oil rigs 246 vs. 241 last week



Gas rigs 75 vs. 77 last week

Oil rigs bottomed at 244 during the August 14 week. The climb off the low has been slow but steady. Nevertheless the recount is down sharply from the January high of 805, and still has a ways to go before reaching the 2016 low at 404 oil rigs.













