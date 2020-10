Crude oil is trading at $35.34

oil rigs are expected at 211 verse 211 last week



gas rigs are expected at 73 vs. 73 last week

WTI crude oil futures for December delivery are trading down $0.83 or -2.29% at $35.34

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The weekly Baker Hughes rig count will be released at the top of the hour. The expectations are for steady numbers: