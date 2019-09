It's Friday so it's time for the weekly Baker Hughes rig count

The weekly Baker Hughes recount will be released at the top of the hour.





The expectations are for:

Oil rigs 729 versus 733 last week

Gas rigs 151 versus 153 last week

Total rigs 83 versus 886 last week

Crude oil prices are currently trading at 5892, +0.79 cents or 1.36%