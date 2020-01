Crude oil is trading currently at $58.45

Total rigs came in at 781



Oil rigs came in at 659



Gas rigs came in at 119

The estimate for oil rigs this week is at 655.



Crude oil is currently trading at $58.45, down $0.07 or -0.13%. The high price reached $58.98. The low price extended to $58.37. A narrow trading range to end the week.

ForexLive

The weekly Baker Hughes recount data will be released at the top of the hour. Last week: