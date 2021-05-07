Baker Hughes oil rig count for the current week shows oil rigs up to 344 from 342

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Baker Hughes rig count for the current week.

  • oil rig count 344 versus 342 last month
  • gas rig count 103 versus 96 last week
  • total rig count 448 versus 440 last week
the price of crude oil has rebounded off lows at $63.90 today. The price is currently up $0.24 or 0.37% at $64.95. The high price reached $65.24.

Technically, the most recent high stalled right at the 100 hour moving average at $65.22 (blue line in the chart below). At the lows today, the price tested and held support against a swing area going back to the end of April (see read numbered circles).

