Baker Hughes oil rig count for the current week shows oil rigs up to 344 from 342
Baker Hughes rig count for the current week.
- oil rig count 344 versus 342 last month
- gas rig count 103 versus 96 last week
- total rig count 448 versus 440 last week
the price of crude oil has rebounded off lows at $63.90 today. The price is currently up $0.24 or 0.37% at $64.95. The high price reached $65.24.
Technically, the most recent high stalled right at the 100 hour moving average at $65.22 (blue line in the chart below). At the lows today, the price tested and held support against a swing area going back to the end of April (see read numbered circles).