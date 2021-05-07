Baker Hughes oil rig count for the current week shows oil rigs up to 344 from 342

Baker Hughes rig count for the current week.

oil rig count 344 versus 342 last month



gas rig count 103 versus 96 last week



total rig count 448 versus 440 last week



the price of crude oil has rebounded off lows at $63.90 today. The price is currently up $0.24 or 0.37% at $64.95. The high price reached $65.24.







Technically, the most recent high stalled right at the 100 hour moving average at $65.22 (blue line in the chart below). At the lows today, the price tested and held support against a swing area going back to the end of April (see read numbered circles).









