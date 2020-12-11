Baker Hughes rig count to be released at the top of the hour

US total rig counts 325 vs. 323 last week

oil rig counts 248 vs. 246 last week



gas rig count 75 vs. 75 last week



The price of WTI crude oil futures are trading at $46.61. That's down $0.16 or -0.36% on the day.







The price of crude oil close of $46.09 a week ago. The low price this week reach $44.95 on Wednesday after the surprise 15 million barrel build in crude oil sent the price down. However yesterday the contract squeezed higher to a high price of $47.74, before the wander down yesterday and into today's trading. The 50% retracement of the week's trading range comes in at $46.35. The low for the day stalled right near that level at $46.34.











