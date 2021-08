Oil rigs came in at 405 last week









Oil rigs 405



Natural gas rigs 97



Total rigs 503

The price of crude oil is currently trading up $1.42 or 2.11% at $68.84. The low price on Monday reached $61.76 before starting its sharp move back to the upside.

The Baker Hughes rig count will be released at the top of the hour. Last week the numbers showed: