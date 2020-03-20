Baker Hughes rig counts total 772 versus 792 last week

Oil rig counts 664 versus 683 last week

total rigs 772 versus 792 last week



Oil rigs 664 versus 683 last week

Gas rigs 106 versus 107 last week. The estimates for oil rigs were at 682. Although lower, the rig count is still above the low for the year at 659 from January. That was the lowest level since April 2017



the impact from sharply lower oil prices are starting to show up in the weekly Baker Hughes rig count data. For the week of March 20: