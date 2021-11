Prior was 461

Gas rigs 102 vs 102 prior

Total rigs 569 vs 563 prior

The real catalyst in 2022 will be DUCs, which stands for drilled but uncompleted wells. There was a huge inventory of these coming into 2021 and they have been drawn down considerably. That is what kept US production at 11 mbpd this year.







Here's a chart from National Bank: