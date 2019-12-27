Baker Hughes US oil rig count 677 vs 685 prior

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Weekly oil rig count from Baker Hughes

  • Prior was 685
  • Natural gas rigs 125 vs 125 prior
I'm not sure what was behind the recent bounce but rigs turned lower once again this week. I believe US production is going to peak far sooner than anticipated, perhaps has soon as H1 2020.
Baker Hughes
 Earlier today:
  • US crude oil inventories -5474K vs -1500K expected
  • Gasoline inventories +1963K vs +1600K expected
  • Distillate inventories -152K vs +600K
  • Refinery utilization +2.7% vs +0.5% expected
WTI is flat on the day at $61.71 but natural gas is down 6.3%.

