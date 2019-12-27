Baker Hughes US oil rig count 677 vs 685 prior

Weekly oil rig count from Baker Hughes

Prior was 685

Natural gas rigs 125 vs 125 prior



I'm not sure what was behind the recent bounce but rigs turned lower once again this week. I believe US production is going to peak far sooner than anticipated, perhaps has soon as H1 2020.





Earlier today:

US crude oil inventories -5474K vs -1500K expected

Gasoline inventories +1963K vs +1600K expected

Distillate inventories -152K vs +600K

Refinery utilization +2.7% vs +0.5% expected WTI is flat on the day at $61.71 but natural gas is down 6.3%.





