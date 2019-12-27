Baker Hughes US oil rig count 677 vs 685 prior
- Prior was 685
- Natural gas rigs 125 vs 125 prior
I'm not sure what was behind the recent bounce but rigs turned lower once again this week. I believe US production is going to peak far sooner than anticipated, perhaps has soon as H1 2020.
Earlier today:
- US crude oil inventories -5474K vs -1500K expected
- Gasoline inventories +1963K vs +1600K expected
- Distillate inventories -152K vs +600K
- Refinery utilization +2.7% vs +0.5% expected
WTI is flat on the day at $61.71 but natural gas is down 6.3%.